iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Financial Consulate Inc.

Financial Consulate Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the quarter. Financial Consulate Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IJT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,452,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $105.35 and a twelve month high of $144.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.70.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.364 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.