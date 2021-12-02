iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Short Interest Update

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a growth of 107.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IJT. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 266.7% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.70. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $105.35 and a fifty-two week high of $144.69.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a boost from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

