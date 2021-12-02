J D Wetherspoon (LON:JDW) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $854.00

J D Wetherspoon plc (LON:JDW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 854 ($11.16) and last traded at GBX 856.50 ($11.19), with a volume of 117831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 887 ($11.59).

JDW has been the subject of several research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price objective on shares of J D Wetherspoon in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 987.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,069.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 522.47, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of -5.92.

In related news, insider John Hutson sold 6,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,069 ($13.97), for a total transaction of £71,783.35 ($93,785.41).

J D Wetherspoon Company Profile (LON:JDW)

J D Wetherspoon plc owns and operates pubs and hotels in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates 875 pubs and 58 hotels. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Watford, the United Kingdom.

