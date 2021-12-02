Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Jackson Financial in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Shares of NYSE JXN traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.03. 1,647,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,058,947. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.56. Jackson Financial has a one year low of $24.03 and a one year high of $36.74.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jackson Financial will post 22.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 38,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.95 per share, with a total value of $1,268,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $282,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $36,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the third quarter worth $58,000. 2.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jackson Financial

Jackson Financial Inc is a U.S. retirement services provider with supported by its diverse portfolio of differentiated products. Jackson(R) is the marketing name for Jackson Financial Inc, Jackson National Life Insurance Company(R) and Jackson National Life Insurance Company of New York(R). Jackson Financial Inc is based in LANSING, Mich.

