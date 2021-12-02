James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $318.00

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 318 ($4.15) and last traded at GBX 318 ($4.15), with a volume of 304495 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 343.50 ($4.49).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FSJ shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price target on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a report on Monday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, James Fisher and Sons has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,256.43 ($16.42).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 827.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.57. The firm has a market cap of £162.42 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39.

In related news, insider Eoghan O’Lionaird acquired 23,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.47) per share, with a total value of £99,998.54 ($130,648.73). Also, insider Angus Cockburn acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 860 ($11.24) per share, for a total transaction of £43,000 ($56,179.78).

About James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ)

James Fisher and Sons plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine and specialist engineering services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Marine Support, Specialist Technical, Offshore Oil, and Tankships. The Marine Support segment engages in the provision of ship to ship transfer services; offshore terminal services; integrated marine services, including remotely operated vehicle systems and diving services; mass-flow excavation services; and products and services that measure and monitor structural stress, and instrumentation and testing materials to marine, oil and gas, renewables, defense, civil, and construction end markets.

