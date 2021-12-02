JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Shares Down 17.6%

Shares of JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) were down 17.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 231 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.85.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.90.

About JCR Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:JCRRF)

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic product, which includes GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

