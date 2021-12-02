Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €2.29 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.29 ($2.60) price target from research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

O2D has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a €2.80 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($2.95) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.30) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays set a €3.50 ($3.98) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.40 ($3.86) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Telefónica Deutschland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €2.73 ($3.11).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €2.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €2.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 21.82. Telefónica Deutschland has a fifty-two week low of €2.13 ($2.42) and a fifty-two week high of €2.63 ($2.99). The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

