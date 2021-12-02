Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Ferguson plc’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FERG)

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ferguson in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will earn $7.13 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.14. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2023 earnings at $7.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.98 EPS.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $153.43 on Wednesday. Ferguson has a 12-month low of $116.70 and a 12-month high of $164.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $1.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. This is an increase from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.73.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 117.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the third quarter worth about $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ferguson by 5,914.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferguson during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.