Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on National Storage Affiliates Trust’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NSA)

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 6.45%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $60.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 68.88, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12 month low of $33.01 and a 12 month high of $64.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. This is a positive change from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is presently 186.37%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 184,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,715,000 after purchasing an additional 23,066 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,107,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,443,000 after purchasing an additional 178,128 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 77,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,076 shares during the period. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.