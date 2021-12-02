Jennifer Newstead Sells 250 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $83,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.82, for a total value of $84,705.00.

On Tuesday, November 9th, Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.44, for a total value of $41,430.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

FB stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $310.39. 24,359,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,842,129. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $333.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $344.85. The stock has a market cap of $863.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.27. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price target on Facebook in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth $251,000. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth $230,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 23.3% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 4.0% in the second quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 206,025 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $71,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 38.8% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,483 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

