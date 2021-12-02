JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) PT Lowered to $19.50

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $20.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JBLU. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BNP Paribas raised shares of JetBlue Airways from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of JetBlue Airways from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JetBlue Airways presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

NASDAQ JBLU opened at $12.86 on Monday. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $12.86 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.01.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.92% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that JetBlue Airways will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,237,000 after acquiring an additional 88,089 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 86,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 22,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,801,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,637,000 after acquiring an additional 254,349 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in JetBlue Airways in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.