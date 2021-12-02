JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for JinkoSolar’s earnings. JinkoSolar reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 318.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, April 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JinkoSolar will report full year earnings of $1.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $2.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $5.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover JinkoSolar.

Get JinkoSolar alerts:

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JKS shares. CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JinkoSolar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.75.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JinkoSolar stock opened at $50.96 on Thursday. JinkoSolar has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.73 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.08.

About JinkoSolar

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on JinkoSolar (JKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for JinkoSolar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JinkoSolar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.