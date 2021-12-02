JJJ Advisors Inc. Raises Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 49.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,880 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TROW. State Street Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,101,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,431,617,000 after acquiring an additional 242,485 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,527,929 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,688,274,000 after acquiring an additional 67,973 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,474,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $883,653,000 after acquiring an additional 109,805 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,065,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $606,783,000 after acquiring an additional 308,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,407,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $476,583,000 after acquiring an additional 146,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $3.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $199.12. 6,183 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,480. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $206.53 and its 200 day moving average is $205.29. The firm has a market cap of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.51 and a 1 year high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TROW. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

