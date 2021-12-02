JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 1,871 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF accounts for 0.3% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,519,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,584,000 after buying an additional 3,381,064 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,503,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,517,000 after buying an additional 147,629 shares during the period. NextCapital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 2,685,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,631,000 after buying an additional 24,811 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,452,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,301,000 after buying an additional 527,746 shares during the period. Finally, Alesco Advisors LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,889,000 after buying an additional 230,276 shares during the period.

SCHP stock opened at $62.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.04. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.15.

