JMG Financial Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 149,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $16,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $41,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85.1% in the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $73,000.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $94.31 and a 12-month high of $123.45.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

