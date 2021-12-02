JMG Financial Group Ltd. Purchases 2,120 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 860,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 3.7% of JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. JMG Financial Group Ltd. owned 0.68% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $65,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,599,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $76.01 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $83.73.

