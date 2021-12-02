JMP Securities Initiates Coverage on iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO)

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) in a research note published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $1.50 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iBio from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

IBIO stock opened at $0.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.02, a current ratio of 11.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $164.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.31 and a beta of -6.05. iBio has a fifty-two week low of $0.56 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

iBio (NYSEAMERICAN:IBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. iBio had a negative return on equity of 33.06% and a negative net margin of 1,133.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that iBio will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Man Group plc bought a new stake in iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of iBio by 18.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 322,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 50,400 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iBio by 12.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 610,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 67,569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.91% of the company’s stock.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and manufacture of biotherapeutics. Its pipeline include idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, systemic sclerosis, and scleroderma. The firm operates through the Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing segments. The company was founded by Robert B.

