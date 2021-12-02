John H. Kahle Sells 3,500 Shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) Stock

Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) VP John H. Kahle sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $78,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

KE stock opened at $20.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.79. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $15.14 and a one year high of $30.61. The stock has a market cap of $526.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.40.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.27). Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KE. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Kimball Electronics in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 99.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 505.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimball Electronics by 125.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimball Electronics

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, manufacturing and supply of chain services to customers in the automotive, medical, industrial and public safety end markets. It offers the following solutions: design services, rapid prototyping and new product introduction support, production and testing of printed circuit board assemblies, industrialization and automation of manufacturing processes, reliability testing, assembly, production and packaging of other related non-electronic products, supply chain services and complete product life cycle management.

