John W. Sutherland Sells 5,712 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of LOB stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51.
Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.
LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.
About Live Oak Bancshares
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.
