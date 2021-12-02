John W. Sutherland Sells 5,712 Shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Stock

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) CAO John W. Sutherland sold 5,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.66, for a total value of $517,849.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of LOB stock opened at $85.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.45. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.50 and a 52 week high of $99.89. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.51.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 34.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 3.22%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOB. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

LOB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Live Oak Bancshares from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Live Oak Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

