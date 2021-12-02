Jordan Park Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,973 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jordan Park Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $452.29 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $363.38 and a 12 month high of $475.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $455.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $442.73.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

