Jos Sclater Purchases 4 Shares of Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) Stock

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE) insider Jos Sclater acquired 4 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,118 ($40.74) per share, with a total value of £124.72 ($162.95).

Shares of Ultra Electronics stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,156 ($41.23). 13,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,014. The company has a market cap of £2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,200.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,795.01. Ultra Electronics Holdings plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,850 ($24.17) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,420 ($44.68). The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ultra Electronics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,800 ($36.58).

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense, security, critical detection, and control markets. It operates through three segments: Maritime, Intelligence & Communications, and Critical Detection & Control. The company offers sonobuoys and anti-submarine warfare systems; integrated hull and variable depth sonar systems for manned and unmanned platforms; torpedo defense systems; deployable underwater sensors; electronic warfare systems; and naval systems and sensors, such as acoustic and sonar systems, torpedo defense, and radar sensor solutions, as well as degaussing systems and power conversion solutions for naval applications, including electromagnetic analysis for naval platforms and ranges.

