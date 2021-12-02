Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) Short Interest Update

Josemaria Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:JOSMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 44,600 shares, a growth of 65.2% from the October 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 75,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

JOSMF traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.94. 152,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,643. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.99 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. Josemaria Resources has a 52 week low of $0.51 and a 52 week high of $1.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JOSMF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.35 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Josemaria Resources from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Pareto Securities started coverage on Josemaria Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Josemaría Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its property portfolio includes Los Helados, and Josemaria. The company was founded on February 3, 1983 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

