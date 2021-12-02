JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Shares Down 8%

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) shares traded down 8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $46.36 and last traded at $46.42. 53,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,302,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.45.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered JOYY from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $99.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on JOYY from $165.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $650.55 million during the quarter. JOYY had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that JOYY Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. JOYY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.29%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of JOYY by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,919 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in JOYY by 297.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,630 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JOYY by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,771 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,759,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

JOYY, Inc engages in managing a communication social platform, which enables users to join real-time online group activities through voice, text, and video. Its services include music and entertainment, online games, online dating, live game broadcasting, online education, and advertising. It operates through following segments: Live Streaming, Online Games, Membership and Others.

