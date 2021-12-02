JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for BP (NYSE:BP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BP (NYSE:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BP from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of BP in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.94.

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $25.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. BP has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $30.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

BP (NYSE:BP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. BP had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $37.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.3276 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.84%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its holdings in BP by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 95,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after buying an additional 8,947 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of BP by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 11,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 2nd quarter worth about $670,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of BP by 179.2% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 649,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,163,000 after purchasing an additional 416,962 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 8.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

