Just Group (LON:JUST) Shares Down 0.5%

Just Group plc (LON:JUST) traded down 0.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 76.20 ($1.00) and last traded at GBX 78.30 ($1.02). 2,294,440 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 35% from the average session volume of 1,699,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 78.70 ($1.03).

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Just Group from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 105 ($1.37) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Just Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research note on Friday, August 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.74, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 7.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £807.41 million and a P/E ratio of -5.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.65.

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

