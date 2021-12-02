Kcash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $780,573.00 (KCASH)

Kcash (CURRENCY:KCASH) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Kcash has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $2.92 million and $780,573.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Kcash Profile
Kcash (CRYPTO:KCASH) is a Zero-Knowledge Proof coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 12th, 2018. Kcash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 445,499,083 coins. Kcash’s official Twitter account is @Kcashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Kcash is www.kcash.com.
Kcash Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kcash using one of the exchanges listed above.
