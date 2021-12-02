Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €245.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($278.41) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($227.27) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Barclays set a €230.00 ($261.36) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €250.00 ($284.09) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €254.00 ($288.64) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €246.00 ($279.55) price target on shares of Allianz in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allianz currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €232.00 ($263.64).

Allianz stock opened at €198.96 ($226.09) on Wednesday. Allianz has a 1-year low of €167.30 ($190.11) and a 1-year high of €206.80 ($235.00). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €198.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of €204.62.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

