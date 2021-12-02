KeyCorp Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

Get Kennametal alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KMT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Kennametal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kennametal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kennametal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of KMT opened at $34.90 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.05. Kennametal has a 1-year low of $32.50 and a 1-year high of $43.04.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $483.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.30 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 5.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 100,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Kennametal by 102,959.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 38,095 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 13,678 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kennametal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,071,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,938,000 after buying an additional 134,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in Kennametal by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 77,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after buying an additional 21,858 shares in the last quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.15%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Read More: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.