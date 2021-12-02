KeyCorp Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) – Analysts at KeyCorp upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, November 28th. KeyCorp analyst S. Enders now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.52. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Arista Networks’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $748.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.13 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $103.75 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.86.

ANET opened at $121.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.25, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.36 and its 200 day moving average is $99.88. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $65.52 and a 12-month high of $134.14.

In related news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.00, for a total value of $9,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 501 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $172,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 773,528 shares of company stock valued at $213,831,509 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 40.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 16.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

See Also: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.