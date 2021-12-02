Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Sells $2,556,487.50 in Stock

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) SVP Soon Chai Gooi sold 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.78, for a total value of $2,556,487.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE KEYS opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.45 and a twelve month high of $200.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.76.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.33% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 117.9% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KEYS. Barclays increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

