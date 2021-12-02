Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KION Group AG is a manufacturer of industrial trucks, producer of forklifts as well as warehouse automation. The company designs, builds and supports logistics solutions. KION Group AG is based in Wiesbaden, Germany. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on KIGRY. Societe Generale raised shares of Kion Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200-day moving average of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.46. Kion Group has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

