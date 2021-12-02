KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer Sells 13,068 Shares

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $294,552.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kevin Klausmeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 17th, Kevin Klausmeyer sold 167,657 shares of KnowBe4 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.55, for a total transaction of $4,115,979.35.

KnowBe4 stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 823,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,489. KnowBe4, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.77 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.26.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.28 million. The firm’s revenue was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KnowBe4, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,088,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $969,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new stake in shares of KnowBe4 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,707,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of KnowBe4 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of KnowBe4 from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KnowBe4 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

KnowBe4 Company Profile

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development of security awareness training and simulated phishing platform. Its security awareness platform enables organizations to assess, monitor, and minimize the ongoing cybersecurity threat of social engineering attacks. The company's products include Kevin Mitnick Security Awareness Training, a security awareness training product; KnowBe4 Enterprise Awareness Training, an integrated platform that simulated random attacks; KCM GRC Platform, a SaaS-based GRC platform; PhishER, analyses suspected attacks that employees report by clicking the Phish Alert Button within their email applications; and KnowBe4 Compliance Manager that help customers save time and resources by providing an intuitive user interface with streamlined workflows that enables visibility into the ongoing audit and compliance processes at various levels of the business.

