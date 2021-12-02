Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:KSS opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

