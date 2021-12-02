Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.100-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
NYSE:KSS opened at $48.33 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.41. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.49. Kohl’s has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kohl’s will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts recently weighed in on KSS shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.50.
Kohl’s Company Profile
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
