Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Buys New Shares in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Albemarle by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 737,565 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $124,251,000 after purchasing an additional 31,940 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,040,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 25.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 836,016 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $140,835,000 after acquiring an additional 171,949 shares during the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 5.8% in the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 68,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Albemarle by 45.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total transaction of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a report on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $259.85 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $130.76 and a 12 month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $247.63 and a 200 day moving average of $214.30.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

