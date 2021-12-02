Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Invests $96,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,192 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renasant Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 4,205 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Iowa State Bank boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Iowa State Bank now owns 15,971 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 268.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus upped their target price on EOG Resources from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.65.

NYSE EOG opened at $85.35 on Thursday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.31 and a 1-year high of $98.20. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. EOG Resources’s revenue was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy exploration company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.91%.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

