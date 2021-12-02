Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $49.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day moving average of $52.38. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

