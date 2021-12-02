Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 11.5% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 76.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,657 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 34.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 55,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 14,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.7% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 74,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $6.91 on Thursday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $6.51 and a one year high of $7.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.0235 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 16th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

