Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 41,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Nutrien by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 123,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 23,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $65.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $46.25 and a 12 month high of $73.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.74. The stock has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.46%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

