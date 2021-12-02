Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Floor & Decor by 6,112.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 785,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,985,000 after acquiring an additional 772,467 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 317.3% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 710,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,068,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 82.3% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,599,000 after buying an additional 480,951 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 27.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,047,000 after buying an additional 466,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 5.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,413,000 after buying an additional 466,529 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor stock opened at $126.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.29 and its 200 day moving average is $117.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.71 and a 52-week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 2,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.61, for a total transaction of $307,751.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian K. Robbins sold 6,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total transaction of $843,833.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 230,852 shares of company stock worth $29,185,107 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

