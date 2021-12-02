Kosmos Energy (LON:KOS) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (LON:KOS) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 262 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262 ($3.42). 3,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 5,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 272 ($3.55).

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Kosmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 847.49, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a P/E ratio of -8.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 239.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 214.22.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deepwater independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

