Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on KHC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.33.

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock opened at $32.88 on Monday. Kraft Heinz has a 52-week low of $31.60 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.56%.

In related news, insider Marcos Eloi Lima sold 41,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $1,527,892.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,982,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Global Food Holdings Lp 3G sold 30,596,465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,093,823,623.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KHC. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 6,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

