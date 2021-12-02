Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Trading Down 7.8%

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) shares dropped 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.95 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 13,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,191,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.21.

DNUT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Truist downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. HSBC downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Krispy Kreme from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Truist Securities downgraded Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.39.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.26.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. Krispy Kreme had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%.

In related news, major shareholder Indulgence B.V. Jab bought 223,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $3,097,754.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Olivier Goudet bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.86 per share, with a total value of $693,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,407,862 shares of company stock valued at $35,696,041.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,800,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,673,000. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,576,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Krispy Kreme in the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.44% of the company’s stock.

About Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a branded retailer and wholesaler of doughnuts, coffee and other complementary beverages, and treats and packaged sweets. The company operates through four segments: Company Stores, Domestic Franchise, International Franchise, and KK Supply Chain.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.