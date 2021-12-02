Kuai Token Price Down 4.6% Over Last 7 Days (KT)

Kuai Token (CURRENCY:KT) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on December 2nd. One Kuai Token coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000206 BTC on major exchanges. Kuai Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $660,628.00 worth of Kuai Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Kuai Token has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.62 or 0.00043506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00238662 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087492 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Kuai Token (CRYPTO:KT) is a coin. Kuai Token’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,467,289 coins. Kuai Token’s official website is www.kuaitoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of KuaiToken (KT) is to build a global decentralized pan-entertainment ecosystem. In the future, in various pan-entertainment platforms within the ecosystem, such as exchanges, games, live broadcasts, etc., KT will exist as a basic circulation and consumption token for each platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuai Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuai Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuai Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

