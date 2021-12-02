Lance A. Soliday Sells 352 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.81, for a total value of $55,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $161.28. 2,823,487 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,003. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $170.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.59. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.30 and a 1-year high of $191.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The online travel company reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $2.31. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 14.40% and a negative net margin of 10.46%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPE shares. TheStreet downgraded Expedia Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Expedia Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Expedia Group from $168.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expedia Group from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.52.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

