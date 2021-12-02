Landore Resources (LON:LND) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.19

Shares of Landore Resources Limited (LON:LND) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.19 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.34). Landore Resources shares last traded at GBX 27.25 ($0.36), with a volume of 1,063,062 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £28.89 million and a P/E ratio of -6.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 24.55 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 28.19.

Landore Resources Company Profile (LON:LND)

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

