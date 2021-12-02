Larry B. Porcellato Sells 2,000 Shares of HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Stock

HNI Co. (NYSE:HNI) Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $80,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

HNI stock traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 250,880. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. HNI Co. has a 52 week low of $32.22 and a 52 week high of $46.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 1.02.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. HNI had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The firm had revenue of $586.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. HNI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.81%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 761,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,955,000 after acquiring an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 98.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 53,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HNI during the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HNI by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corp. engages in the provision of workplace furnishings and residential building products. It operates through the following segments: Workplace Furnishing and Residential Building Products. The Workplace Furnishings segment manufactures and markets a broad line of commercial and home office furniture, which includes panel-based and freestanding furniture systems, seating, storage, tables, and architectural products.

