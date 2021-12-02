Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 704 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 26,990 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Mesa Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,446,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,322 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 90.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB opened at $309.68 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 332.99 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 11.13, a quick ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $309.59. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $327.00.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.95 million. Mesa Laboratories had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 3.56%. Analysts predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 68.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Mesa Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $344.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Mesa Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $378,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,914 shares in the company, valued at $2,408,651.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.02, for a total value of $1,599,239.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,140 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,449 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Laboratories Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

