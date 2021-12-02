Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Has $488,000 Stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth $38,000. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Aldrich Sevilla-Sacasa sold 2,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total value of $407,056.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,451.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CPT opened at $162.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.13. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 136.60, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $171.56.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

CPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

