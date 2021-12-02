Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC Sells 3,799 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 33.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,799 shares during the quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in UGI by 21.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 908,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,068,000 after purchasing an additional 161,649 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 538,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $24,951,000 after acquiring an additional 112,600 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 337.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 727,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,686,000 after acquiring an additional 561,102 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 1,706.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Get UGI alerts:

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 130,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,856,990. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UGI opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 30.53%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UGI has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

UGI Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.