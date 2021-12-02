Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,110,000 shares, a growth of 44.7% from the October 31st total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 440,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

NASDAQ LEGN traded down $1.18 on Thursday, hitting $48.66. 519,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,164. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.93. The company has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.94 and a beta of -0.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Legend Biotech has a 1-year low of $23.41 and a 1-year high of $58.00.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.08). Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 134.33% and a negative net margin of 387.71%. On average, analysts expect that Legend Biotech will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 284.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 802,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,947,000 after purchasing an additional 593,618 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Legend Biotech by 498.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 141,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 117,753 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 40.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

About Legend Biotech

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

